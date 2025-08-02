Sixers Star Reflects on Recent Workout with LeBron James
With the NBA offseason starting to hit the mid point of its annual life cycle, players around the league are starting to get themselves ready for the rigorous campaign that awaits them when the 2025-26 season starts on October 21, which can be said for Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey.
Earlier on in the week, a photo surfaced of the Sixers' star in the gym with Los Angeles Lakers star and the all-time leading scorer, LeBron James.
In a recent appearance on The Deep 3, Maxey talked about his visit to the gym with the 21-time All-Star, explaining that it's something he's become accustomed to over the years, given that he originally did it in the build-up to his draft year.
"It's good, I mean working out with LeBron, this is going to sound weird, but it's like normal now," Maxey explained. "I remember I worked out with him for the first time when I was like 19 years old, preparing for the draft."
Later on in the interview, Maxey doubled down on his relationship with the 40-year-old being that more akin to a brotherly role, something that he's described in the past.
"Now seeing him, just like a big brother, every single summer getting some work, trying to beat him to the gym when we work out early, it's always fun," Maxey stated.
What are Maxey's ties to James?
On the surface, to the uninitiated, Maxey linking up with the Lakers' All-Star may have seemed a bit random, but there's sound reasoning behind it. Perhaps the biggest one being that both players are represented by the same agency, Klutch Sports Group, as well as the same agent in Rich Paul, the CEO of the aforementioned agency.
While not appearing in the training session with Maxey and James, it's worth noting that Philadelphia guard Justin Edwards is also represented by Paul and the Klutch Sports Group.
What's next?
For now, Maxey and the Sixers will continue to ramp up and prepare for the upcoming season, as they look to improve on the rough season they had previously, finishing with a record of 24-58, the worst it's been since the 2015-16 season. Their first preseason match will see them face off against the New York Knicks in Abu Dhabi on October 2, with a second coming two days after.
While it was a down year for Philadelphia, the same couldn't exactly be said for Maxey, who went on to post a career-high in scoring production with 26.3 points, while also dishing out 6.1 assists per game.
