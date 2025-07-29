Sixers Star Works Out With LeBron James
Last season was an interesting one for Tyrese Maxey, as he had to pick up some serious slack over the course of the season for the Philadelphia 76ers, given the injuries that impacted the team's biggest stars such as Joel Embiid and Paul George.
The 24-year-old managed to soar to new heights on his offensive production, averaging a career-high 26.3 points, while showing that his eye for playmaking was still there, dishing out 6.1 assists per game. While he managed to produce at higher levels, his efficiency numbers took a noticeable dip, with his accuracy from beyond the arc dropping four percent to 33.7 percent.
Given that the Sixers missed the playoffs for the first time in Maxey's career, he's had quite an extended offseason, which has been spent in some part preparing for the upcoming campaign. This could be seen on Monday morning, when the 24-year-old was seen in the gym with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, through a post on Instagram.
This shouldn't come as too much of a surprise, given that the two have worked out together during the offseason in the past, as well as the Sixers' star speaking about their relationship, calling James "a bigger brother to me." It also helps that both stars are represented by Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports Group, who also represents Philadelphia star Justin Edwards.
For now, Maxey will continue to get himself ready for the upcoming campaign, as the Sixers will surely look to bounce back from what was a lackluster go around, one in which they finished with a record of 24-58, the worst they had been since the 2015-16 season.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post