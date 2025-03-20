All 76ers

Sixers Star Reveals Duke Basketball as March Madness Pick

Sixers' Jared McCain picks Duke to win it all.

Justin Grasso

Oct 4, 2024; Durham, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center court logo before the Countdown to Craziness at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images
In a not-so-shocking reveal, Philadelphia 76ers star Jared McCain announced on Instagram he would be taking Duke Basketball as NCAA Champions for his personal March Madness bracket.

The Sixers rookie makes it clear he’s still rolling with his former team, no matter what.

“Riding with my brothers for life,” McCain wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday.

Jared McCain picks Duke Basketball to win NCAA March Madness/. / @Jmac on Instagram

Just last year, McCain was suited up for the Blue Devils. The former five-star recruit out of California was wrapping up his freshman season playing for Duke Basketball and looking like a future lottery pick.

In 36 games with Duke, McCain averaged 14 points on 46 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from three. He was also averaging five rebounds and two assists per game.

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Jared McCain (0) shoots against North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Ben Middlebrooks (34) in the second half in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

McCain gambled on being a lottery selection and declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. While he didn’t get selected as early as he was projected to, he didn’t fall too far down the board.

The Sixers selected McCain 16th overall. At the time, Philly assumed that McCain would get limited action in year one as they hoped to compete for an NBA Championship. For a 20-year-old McCain, that assumption went against his plans.

Quickly, McCain acquired a prominent role in the Sixers’ rotation. He was on pace to make a case for Rookie of the Year until he was sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery to repair. McCain finished his first NBA season by averaging 15 points, three assists, and two rebounds while shooting 38 percent from three in 23 games.

While McCain has watched his current team struggle throughout the final stretch of the 2024-2025 NBA season, he hopes to see his Blue Devils make a March Madness run.

