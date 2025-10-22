Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Opens up On His Change in Demeanor
After a long offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers will kick off the 2026 campaign Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics. As they prepare for what they hope is a bounce-back year, one key member of the organization reflected on his change in attitude.
It did not take long for Tyrese Maxey to become a fan favorite in Philadelphia when he was drafted back in 2020. Not only does he have a strong work ethic and desire to get better, but he also has an infectious personality that everyone wants to be around.
Over the past few years, Maxey has always been seen with a smile on his face and joking around with his teammates. While he doesn't want to completely abandon his fun-loving spirit, the All-Star guard is looking to grow more as a leader.
Now an established star on a lucrative contract, Maxey understands the responsibility he has with the Sixers. He is a pillar for the franchise and someone they hope can lead the charge now and into the future.
Ahead of his sixth season with the franchise, Maxey opened up about wanting to be more of a leader for the Sixers in 2026. He wants to display a more serious demeanor throughout the year, leaving the younger players in charge of maintaining a happy-go-lucky vibe.
“I still smile a lot, but, I know that I have to be serious sometimes,” Maxey toldThe Athletic. “I used to always smile, but I know that I can’t be that guy anymore. I kind of leave it up to Jared (McCain) and V.J. (Edgecombe). I want them to be extremely happy and have fun and just focus on playing basketball. That’s what they deserve to do.”
Maxey has long been a player constantly finding ways to improve, and this could be a key area of growth for him. As one of the team's top players and the conductor of the offense, guys are going to look upon him to lead.
Many have long viewed Maxey as a culture-setter with how he approaches the game. Embracing a more serious attitude when called upon could certainly have positive effects on the Sixers as they attempt to return to prominence in the Eastern Conference.
