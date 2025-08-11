Sixers Superstar Expected to Join Team USA’s 2028 Olympic Roster
The United States has had the best Olympic men’s national basketball team for over two decades. Team USA will be seeking its sixth-straight gold medal at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Who is Expected to Join Team USA?
While some players from the 2024 Paris Olympics squad are expected to retire by that time, such as LeBron James and Stephen Curry, many familiar faces are anticipated to return for the international competition. CBS Sports’ Colin Ward-Henninger predicts that Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will join Team USA’s gold medal campaign in 2028.
“We're going to choose to be optimistic here and say that Embiid will be healthy enough to contribute to Team USA in 2028. He was dominant in limited minutes in Paris, playing a major part in the Americans' fourth-quarter comeback to beat Serbia in the semifinal.”
“There's nobody in the world who can guard a healthy Embiid, and even though the wear and tear might limit him, his upside alone should be enough to earn him another spot on the roster.”
Last season, Embiid averaged 23.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists over 19 games. The 31-year-old missed the majority of the season due to knee injuries. With Embiid’s health being a big question mark next season, it's difficult to predict how his situation will be in three years' time.
Embiid was a key contributor in Team USA’s semifinal match against Serbia last year, totaling 19 points and four rebounds over 26 minutes. In 2028, The seven-time All-Star will be 34 years old.
Prior to joining Team USA in 2024, there were reports that suggested Embiid could use his eligibility to represent France. The Cameroon native became an American citizen in 2022, and he ultimately decided to play for the United States.
Other Americans predicted to join the next Olympic roster are Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero, Devin Booker, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Anthony Davis, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, and Jalen Williams. Behind Davis, Embiid would be the second-oldest member of the squad.
USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill will make the final decision on roster moves. Despite a history with injuries, Embiid remains one of the best centers in the NBA and could add a positive veteran presence to a national team that will be shifting towards younger stars.
