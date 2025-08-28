Sixers' Tyrese Maxey Makes Bold Claim About NBA 2K Rating
NBA players will get a chance to play themselves on the newest version of the 2K game. Recently, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey learned his 2025-2026 rating through an interview with Overtime.
The young guard predicted he was “around 86-97” ratings-wise. When it was revealed that Maxey was spot-on with 86, he made a bold claim.
“I’ll be at 90 by the end of the year.”
Tyrese Maxey Reveals NBA Players’ Level of Care When It Comes to NBA 2K…
Do NBA players actually put stock into their rating? In Maxey’s eyes, it’s more motivational material than anything.
“I don’t think we take it personal, but I do think it’s like, ‘Alright, bet, I’m going to raise my 2K rating at the end of the day.’ It’s a cool thing to like, base yourself off of,” Maxey explained.
For Maxey, his rating is quite high, considering the amount of criticism he took last year. The former first-rounder out of Kentucky played a much larger role than anticipated. With Paul George on the court for half of the season and Joel Embiid on board for about a quarter of the year, the Sixers relied on Maxey a ton.
Unfortunately, it took some time for Maxey to adjust. And once he started hitting his stride, he eventually suffered a notable injury of his own. After playing in 60 games or more in each of his first four NBA seasons, Maxey’s run was cut short to just 52 games last year.
He scored at a career-high clip of 26 points per game, but Maxey’s efficiency dipped to 44 percent from the field and 34 percent from beyond the arc. Both percentages were under his career average.
Clearly, Maxey isn’t lacking confidence heading into next season. As he’s healthy again, working hard throughout the offseason, and preparing for any scenario, Maxey seems confident that he’ll be able to get back on track. As long as the young guard is playing at a star-caliber level, the Sixers should have a chance to pose a threat in the Eastern Conference.
After the team missed the playoffs for the first time during the Maxey era, they have a lot to prove in 2025-2026.
