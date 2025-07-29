Sixers' VJ Edgecombe Details Complex Relationship With Cooper Flagg
Long before they were two of the top picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, Philadelphia 76ers rookie VJ Edgecombe and Cooper Flagg have battled it out on numerous stages. As they prepare for their first year in the pros, Edgecombe touched on his complex relationship with the league's latest touted prospect.
While appearing on Paul George's podcast Monday, Edgecombe was asked about how things are between him and Flagg. He cited the viral moment the two had back when they were high school when they were seen getting into a war of words during free-throw attempts. Though that encounter paints a certain picture, Edgecome set the record straight. He stated that they have a positive dynamic outside of basketball, but on the court, anything goes.
"It's a friendly rivalry," Edgecome said. "Off the court, we're close. But we know on the court we're competing."
Though it's a rare journey, Flagg and Edgecombe find themselves on a similar path to start their NBA careers. Despite being top picks, they'll be called upon to have an impact from day one. With the Sixers getting closer to being healthy, they have their sights set on being a threat to contend in the Eastern Conference.
As for Flagg, he is joining a Dallas Mavericks team with similar aspirations. Though Kyrie Irving is set to miss extended time with an ACL injury, the roster still features an array of former All-Stars like Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson, and D'Angelo Russell.
Having squared off in both high school and college, Edgecombe and Flagg will soon add a new chapter to their budding rivalry when they face off in the NBA.
More 76ers on SI
Tyrese Maxey Sends Strong Message on Social Media
VJ Edgecombe Explains Unique Decision
Tyrese Maxey Reposts Emotional Video Supporting Joel Embiid
Sixers Big Man Reacts to 3-Time All-Star’s Viral Post