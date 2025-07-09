Stefan Todorovic Talks Sixers Summer League, Fun Facts
Stefan Todorovic is one of the promising prospects on the Philadelphia 76ers’ Summer League roster. Last college season, Todorovic averaged 18.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for Pepperdine. The 6-foot-8 forward earned an All-WCC Honorable Mention.
Todorovic also has experience representing Serbia in international play. The Belgrade native contributed to Serbia’s fourth-place finish in the 2021 FIBA U19 Basketball World Cup.
In an exclusive interview with Philadelphia 76ers On SI, Todorovic discussed his transition from Pepperdine to the NBA.
Eric Jay Santos: For those unfamiliar with your background, how did you get to where you are right now?
Stefan Todorovic: I’m from Belgrade, Serbia. I played internationally before getting to Prolific Prep, where I then played with Adem Bona. Then, I went to SMU for two years, one year at San Francisco, and had my last year at Pepperdine. I had a pretty big year at Pepperdine. We finished the year with a strong conference tournament performance, where we lost in the semifinals against St Mary’s. I had a really good pre-draft process and ended up playing Summer League for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Eric Jay Santos: What's your favorite memory from playing college basketball?
Stefan Todorovic: Definitely winning three games over three days in Las Vegas for a conference tournament, where we went there as a ninth seed. We, as a team, and me personally, played the best basketball of our lives. We beat Portland, Santa Clara, and Oregon State in three days.
Eric Jay Santos: What was it like receiving a Summer League offer from the 76ers?
Stefan Todorovic: I worked out for a bunch of teams around the league. The 76ers were not one of them. After a long process, a spot opened up. Both me and the 76ers thought it was a good opportunity for me to play for them for Summer League. It’s been an amazing experience. We had a couple days of training camp in Philly. Now, we’re in Salt Lake City playing against OKC tonight.
Eric Jay Santos: How has your experience been so far in the Salt Lake City Summer League?
Stefan Todorovic: The tournament just started, so we’ll see. I expect to get a chance in the next few days to show what I can do, and we’ll go from there. But the process just started. I’m patient and waiting for my chance. I want to help my team win.
Eric Jay Santos: Are there any basketball stars that you model your game off of?
Stefan Todorovic: Right now, I’m looking at what my spot would be in the NBA, which is something similar to Bogdan Bogdanovic or Klay Thompson. I’m watching their film.
Eric Jay Santos: What’s a fun fact about yourself off the court?
Stefan Todorovic: I can cook. I’m a pretty good cook. I can cook any type of pasta, scallops, and steak.
Eric Jay Santos: Is there anything that you’d like to say to the 76ers fanbase?
Stefan Todorovic: Cheer for us in Las Vegas. Stay tuned. We expect big games from us. We’re going to play good basketball and try to win it all.
