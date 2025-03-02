All 76ers

Steph Curry Makes Statement on Paying Tribute to 76ers Legend

Steph Curry showed love to Allen Iverson on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after his dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after his dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
As Steph Curry walked through the halls of the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night ahead of the Golden State Warriors’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, the superstar sharpshooter wore a jacket that paid tribute to Sixers legend Allen Iverson.

After the Sixers and the Warriors settled their matchup, which featured standout performances from guys like Curry and the recent Philadelphia trade acquisition Quentin Grimes, Curry explains his decision to show love to a Philadelphia icon.

“He’s always been one to show so much love and has gone out of his way to give me praise and admiration the same way that I have for watching him play,” Curry told reporters.

Although Iverson typically played with a chip on his shoulder when he was starring in the league in the late 1990s/early 2000s, the Hall of Famer has had a completely different persona in his post-playing days. Oftentimes, Iverson is recognized as one of the most supportive legends by the younger generation of players.

And even though Curry had some on-court battles against Iverson during his early playing days, the Warriors superstar has nothing but fond memories of the former NBA MVP.

“I got to play against him a couple of times before he retired, which is crazy to think back on those experiences,” Curry added. “I didn’t get to see him tonight, but being in Philly and all and the iconic career he had here, I wanted to show him some love right back. It’s actually cool I get to be a part of him telling his story in his documentary coming out soon so that’s pretty special.”

Justin Grasso
