Top Sixers NBA Free Agent Target Ranks Top 5
As the NBA free agency period simmers down, the Philadelphia 76ers have one big move to make. The team needs to re-sign its restricted free agent, Quentin Grimes.
With a handful of notable players still available on the market, Grimes was recently ranked top five, according to HoopsHype. He trails Cam Johnson, Malik Beasley, Jonathan Kuminga, and Josh Giddey. His strong stretch with the Sixers helped him gain that kind of recognition this summer.
“Small sample size (28 games) needs to be considered, but after getting traded from Dallas to Philadelphia, he put up huge numbers – nearly 22 points per game with over five rebounds and four assists – efficiently, too, shooting almost 47 percent from the floor with the Sixers. That elevation in play could not have come at a better time with him about to hit restricted free agency.”
Once the Sixers started to realize their 2024-2025 season was slipping away, they went with an unusual approach at the 2025 trade deadline. The team went younger, trading away the veteran forward Caleb Martin for the 25-year-old Grimes.
At the time, Grimes wrapped up a 47-game run with the Mavericks, where he averaged 10 points, four rebounds, and two assists. He shot 47 percent from the field and 37 percent from three.
When Grimes first arrived in Philly, he came off the bench. Just a few games in, he became a full-time starter. Since the Sixers started dealing with multiple notable injuries, Grimes moved up to the top of the pecking order and put together an All-Star-caliber stretch.
In 28 games, Grimes made 37 percent of his threes. He averaged 22 points, five rebounds, and five assists—marking career-highs across the board.
The Sixers couldn’t get a playoff sample size of Grimes, but his regular-season performance was enough to convince the Sixers they wanted the former 25th overall pick back for the long haul. It’s taking a while for Grimes and the Sixers to come to terms on a new deal, but all signs point to a reunion for next year and beyond.
For the time being, Grimes is leaving time for teams to make an offer.
