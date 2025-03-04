All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Injury Update After 76ers Loss vs Blazers

What's the initial word on Tyrese Maxey's injury against the Blazers?

Justin Grasso

Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Mar 3, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) dribbles past Portland Trail Blazers forward Toumani Camara (33) during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tyrese Maxey already had injury concerns heading into the Philadelphia 76ers’ matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. Playing through a finger injury, Maxey found himself leaving the matchup early, as a back-related setback can be added to the list of concerns as well.

Early on during the third quarter, the Sixers were looking to counter an early run by Portland. As Maxey attacked the basket, where he was met by multiple defenders, he took a hard fall. The young guard was lying on the floor in pain for a bit before getting helped up.

As expected, Maxey returned to the locker room to get checked out. Shortly after, the Sixers ruled out the one-time All-Star guard for the remainder of the matchup. The team described his injury as a back contusion.

Maxey was checked out by multiple doctors on Monday night, and it was determined that the injury doesn’t look too serious at the moment, according to Nick Nurse. How Maxey’s back responds in the morning will determine his playing status moving forward.

The Sixers guard is expected to travel with the team to Minnesota on Monday night as they look to complete a back-to-back against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. Maxey’s status for the matchup is unknown.

With 23 minutes played on Monday, Maxey left the matchup with just five points on 2-13 shooting from the field and 1-7 shooting from three. He racked up six assists and snagged a steal on defense.

The Sixers failed to gain their lead back against Portland after Maxey left. Despite stopping a nine-game losing streak with a major upset win over the Golden State Warriors, the Sixers failed to keep the ball rolling as they were on the wrong end of a 119-102 score facing the Blazers.

