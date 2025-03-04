All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey Leaves 76ers-Blazers Matchup With Injury

Tyrese Maxey's status for the remainder of the 76ers-Blazers matchup is unclear.

Justin Grasso

Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

*UPDATE: Tyrese Maxey has been initially diagnosed with a back contusion, according to a Sixers official. He has been ruled OUT for the remainder of Monday's matchup against the Blazers.

As the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers competed on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers watched their star guard Tyrese Maxey go down with what appeared to be a back-related injury.

During the third quarter, Maxey attacked the basket with two defenders looking to make a stop. As Maxey played through contact, he ended up taking a hard fall.

It was clear from the jump Maxey was in pain. The young guard laid down for a bit before getting helped up and going straight back to the Sixers’ locker room.

When Maxey left the court, he had 23 minutes played for the 76ers. The one-time All-Star was struggling with his shot, making two of his 13 shots from the field. He went 1-7 from beyond the arc. Maxey had five points, six assists, and one steal.

Although the Sixers were in control of the matchup heading into halftime, Portland got off to a hot start in the third quarter. The Blazers went on a 14-3 run right out of the gate and picked up the lead.

Heading into Monday’s action in South Philly, the Sixers were already aware of the fact that Maxey was already dealing with a finger injury. It’s been a lingering concern for the last few games.

Although Maxey was already dealing with an injury, he wasn’t on the report ahead of Monday’s action. Maxey has been working through the injury in an attempt to help the Sixers make a late Play-In push as they trail the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

It’s unclear if Maxey will return on Monday to help the Sixers close out their matchup against Portland.

More 76ers on SI

Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon

Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster

Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers

NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations

Former Sixer Speaks on Recent Paul George Criticism

Published |Modified
Justin Grasso
JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News