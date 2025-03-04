Tyrese Maxey Leaves 76ers-Blazers Matchup With Injury
*UPDATE: Tyrese Maxey has been initially diagnosed with a back contusion, according to a Sixers official. He has been ruled OUT for the remainder of Monday's matchup against the Blazers.
As the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers competed on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers watched their star guard Tyrese Maxey go down with what appeared to be a back-related injury.
During the third quarter, Maxey attacked the basket with two defenders looking to make a stop. As Maxey played through contact, he ended up taking a hard fall.
It was clear from the jump Maxey was in pain. The young guard laid down for a bit before getting helped up and going straight back to the Sixers’ locker room.
When Maxey left the court, he had 23 minutes played for the 76ers. The one-time All-Star was struggling with his shot, making two of his 13 shots from the field. He went 1-7 from beyond the arc. Maxey had five points, six assists, and one steal.
Although the Sixers were in control of the matchup heading into halftime, Portland got off to a hot start in the third quarter. The Blazers went on a 14-3 run right out of the gate and picked up the lead.
Heading into Monday’s action in South Philly, the Sixers were already aware of the fact that Maxey was already dealing with a finger injury. It’s been a lingering concern for the last few games.
Although Maxey was already dealing with an injury, he wasn’t on the report ahead of Monday’s action. Maxey has been working through the injury in an attempt to help the Sixers make a late Play-In push as they trail the Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.
It’s unclear if Maxey will return on Monday to help the Sixers close out their matchup against Portland.
More 76ers on SI
Nick Nurse’s Injury Update on Eric Gordon
Sixers Add Lonnie Walker IV to Roster
Former Alabama Basketball Player Reacts to Joining the Sixers
NBA Analyst’s Blunt Take on 76ers’ Playoff Aspirations