Tyrese Maxey’s Official Status for Sixers-Jazz

Dec 28, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) goes to the basket against Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) during the second quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Multiple setbacks will keep Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey off the court for Sunday’s action against the Utah Jazz.

According to the official NBA injury report, Maxey is dealing with a finger and back injury. Therefore, he is officially ruled out for the matchup.

Maxey’s absence on Sunday won’t come as a surprise. As the Sixers held a practice session on Saturday morning in Camden, New Jersey, the one-time All-Star was described as a full participant. In fact, Maxey was limited to individual work.

The team made it clear he was unlikely to take the court against Utah. The absence will mark the third in a row for Maxey. This is just the second time he has had multiple absences in a row this season and the first time since November.

Earlier in the season, Maxey was dealing with a hamstring injury. He missed six games in a row as a result. After returning to the court on November 20, Maxey proceeded to play in 45 games. In late February, Maxey started dealing with a finger injury, which wasn’t getting better.

Feb 1, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) shoots a three point shot against the Utah Jazz during the first quarter at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Against the Portland Trail Blazers earlier this week, Maxey had a hard fall on his back. He was ruled out after 23 minutes of action. Over the next two games against the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Boston Celtics, Maxey was out of the mix.

The Sixers haven’t put an official timeline on Maxey’s recovery. The earliest he could return to the floor is on Monday when the Sixers pay a visit to the Atlanta Hawks.

