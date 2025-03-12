Tyrese Maxey Set to Miss Sixers-Raptors Matchup

All 76ers

Tyrese Maxey won't get the nod to play against the Raptors on Wednesday.

Feb 11, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) controls the ball against the Toronto Raptors in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Heading into their Wednesday night matchup against the Toronto Raptors, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to be without their starting guard, Tyrese Maxey, once again.

In the few weeks leading up to his latest string of absences, Maxey started dealing with a finger injury. Although it didn’t sideline him, the effects of the setback were taking a hit on the star guard’s progress.

Then, a second setback came into play and forced the Sixers to rule him out for some time.

Feb 24, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) is fouled by Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis (14) while driving for a shot during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey had a hard fall on his back. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game. He left the court after 23 minutes. Maxey finished with five points on 2-13 shooting from the field.

Maxey went on to miss a two-game road trip for the Sixers. With three days off between the matchup against the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz battle, there was hope from fans that Maxey could potentially return to action. That wasn’t the case.

At this point, Maxey has been ruled out for four games in a row. The Raptors matchup will make it five, as Maxey has been ruled out as early as Tuesday night. It’s unclear when the Sixers plan to get the one-time All-Star back in the mix.

This season, Maxey has appeared in 52 games. Before his recent stretch of absences, the guard posted averages of 26 points, six assists, three rebounds, and two steals.

The Sixers and the Raptors will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

