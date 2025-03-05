Tyrese Maxey Shares Special Moment With Former 76ers Forward
On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were back on their home floor to take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Before the action got underway, one of the team's stars didn't waste the opportunity to link up with one of his former teammates.
The Blazers roster is loaded with promising young talent. Among the pieces of their core is Matisse Thybulle, who the Sixers drafted in the first round back in 2019. He spent the first three-and-a-half years of his career in Philly before being dealt to Portland at the 2023 trade deadline.
Since he was traded, the Sixers' roster has gone through a massive overhaul. However, there are still some familiar faces on the team. Among those is Tyrese Maxey, who was drafted a year after Thybulle. Prior to the Sixers and Blazers facing off, the two got together and shared a heartfelt moment.
Thybulle did not take the floor against his former team, as he remains sidelined with an ankle injury. The two-time All-Defense forward has still yet to appear in a game this season.
As for Maxey, he logged 23 minutes in the Sixers' 119-102 loss to the Blazers. It would end up being an early exit for the All-Star guard, as he was removed from the game due to a back injury. Prior to getting hurt, he recorded just five points and six assists on 2-for-13 shooting. Down two of their stars, the Sixers were unable to remain in the win column.
After an impressive start to his tenure in Portland, Thybulle landed a $33 million extension with the Blazers. He could decline his player option and hit free agency this summer, but given his current situation, he'll likely accept in hopes of having a bounce-back year in 2026.
