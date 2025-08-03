Veteran Forward Looks Back at NBA Bubble Eruption vs Sixers
Following an extended break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Philadelphia 76ers were among the many teams that received an invite to the NBA Bubble in Disney World. Five years removed from the experience, one player looked back at his dominant outing to kick off the restart.
Due to play being paused for so long, the NBA decided to do eight seeding games before kicking off the postseason. Coming out of the break, the Sixers found themselves matched up against a veteran-heavy Indiana Pacers team. They ended up suffering a 127-121 defeat that night, largely due to a career night from one Pacers forward.
TJ Warren reacts to throwback post about Bubble performance against the Sixers
Among those who kicked off the NBA Bubble in dominant fashion was T.J. Warren. He put together an offensive masterclass against the Sixers, finishing the game with a career-high 53 points.
Warren got going early and never looked back. He ended up missing just nine of his 29 attempts, including going 9-for-12 from beyond the arc. Joel Embiid tried to counteract this performance with a 41-point barrage of his own, but it wasn't enough to overcome Warren's career night.
In honor of the fifth anniversary of this performance, the Pacers' social media team made a post to look back on Warren's outing against the Sixers. He ended up re-posting the clip, reminiscing on how free-flowing his shot was that night.
"Like throwing a rock in the ocean," Warren wrote on X.
The Bubble would end up being a stretch to forget for the Sixers, as things did not go their way in Disney World. Along with going 4-4 in their seeded games, Ben Simmons ended up having to leave due to injury.
Despite their up-and-down run in the seeding games, the Sixers still made it to the postseason. They squared off with the Boston Celtics in round one, where they'd be eliminated in a sweep.
Warren was at the peak of his powers in 2020, averaging just under 20 points per game. However, after missing nearly two years due to injury (only played 4 games in 2021 and missed the entire 2022 season), he never returned to his old self.
Now in his early thirties, Warren's time in the NBA seems to have met its end. He was last on a roster in 2024, suiting up in just 11 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
