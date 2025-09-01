All 76ers

Viral Mock Trade Sends Two-Time MVP to Sixers

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished third in MVP voting last season.

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley created mock trades for all of the NBA’s top trade assets. Buckley suggested trading Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain to the Milwaukee Bucks for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

The Idea

  • Philadelphia 76ers receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • Milwaukee Bucks receive: Paul George, Jared McCain, a 2028 first-round pick (via LAC), a 2030 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round pick

“Then again, If Embiid is flashing MVP form, maybe that's reason for Daryl Morey and Co. to throw caution to the wind and try capitalizing on whatever remains of the big fella's prime. Losing McCain, the biggest breakout of the 2024 draft class despite having his rookie year cut short, would sting a lot and maybe qualify as full-on reckless if he was attached to these picks, but a clean bill of health may be all that an Embiid-Antetokounmpo-Tyrese Maxey trio would need to take over the NBA.”

McCain is considered to be the 76ers’ most valuable trade asset. In his rookie year, the 21-year-old guard averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 23 games before suffering a season-ending injury.

Jared McCain
Dec 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain (20) and Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) in action at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

George's stock continues to decline, though he is still a solid contributor. Despite limitations by injuries, George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over 41 games. The nine-time All-Star was intended as a second scoring option behind Joel Embiid, who missed the majority of last season. 

Meanwhile, Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists over 67 games. The Greece native finished top-five in MVP voting for a seventh consecutive season. 

The Verdict 

With a long history of injuries, the 31-year-old Embiid is expected to slip out of his prime in the near future. If that is the case, the 76ers management would maximize his potential by pairing him with the reliably dominant Antetokounmpo. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Apr 27, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) exits the game in the fourth quarter as head coach Doc Rivers shakes his hand during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Though McCain seems to be a blossoming talent, his departure would be well worth acquiring a current top five player in the league. Also, the aging George holds a hefty multi-year contract that may end up hindering the 76ers depth in the long run. The loss of first-round picks is risky, though that is what makes this mock trade most intriguing on Milwaukee’s end. 

Milwaukee may not want to depart with their franchise star, though they may be forced to. Rumors circulated over the summer that Antetokounmpo may request a trade, as the Bucks have been eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs for three consecutive years. 

There are no indications that Antetokounmpo will be moved, but this is a hypothetical deal that should be considered if Milwaukee commits to a rebuild. This is also a great idea for Philadelphia, if they are in a win-now mindset. 

Eric Santos is a contributing writer for Philadelphia 76ers on SI. In 2020, Eric first covered the Houston Rockets for SB Nation, where he created statistical analysis, original opinions, and historical breakdowns in his coverage for the team. In addition to his role as a contributing writer, Eric also served as a social media manager for The Dream Shake. In 2023, Eric was a contributing writer for Boston Celtics on SI, covering the team’s NBA Championship run.

