Viral Mock Trade Sends Two-Time MVP to Sixers
Recently, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley created mock trades for all of the NBA’s top trade assets. Buckley suggested trading Philadelphia 76ers guard Jared McCain to the Milwaukee Bucks for two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
The Idea
- Philadelphia 76ers receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Milwaukee Bucks receive: Paul George, Jared McCain, a 2028 first-round pick (via LAC), a 2030 first-round pick and a 2032 first-round pick
“Then again, If Embiid is flashing MVP form, maybe that's reason for Daryl Morey and Co. to throw caution to the wind and try capitalizing on whatever remains of the big fella's prime. Losing McCain, the biggest breakout of the 2024 draft class despite having his rookie year cut short, would sting a lot and maybe qualify as full-on reckless if he was attached to these picks, but a clean bill of health may be all that an Embiid-Antetokounmpo-Tyrese Maxey trio would need to take over the NBA.”
McCain is considered to be the 76ers’ most valuable trade asset. In his rookie year, the 21-year-old guard averaged 15.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists over 23 games before suffering a season-ending injury.
George's stock continues to decline, though he is still a solid contributor. Despite limitations by injuries, George averaged 16.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists over 41 games. The nine-time All-Star was intended as a second scoring option behind Joel Embiid, who missed the majority of last season.
Meanwhile, Bucks superstar Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists over 67 games. The Greece native finished top-five in MVP voting for a seventh consecutive season.
The Verdict
With a long history of injuries, the 31-year-old Embiid is expected to slip out of his prime in the near future. If that is the case, the 76ers management would maximize his potential by pairing him with the reliably dominant Antetokounmpo.
Though McCain seems to be a blossoming talent, his departure would be well worth acquiring a current top five player in the league. Also, the aging George holds a hefty multi-year contract that may end up hindering the 76ers depth in the long run. The loss of first-round picks is risky, though that is what makes this mock trade most intriguing on Milwaukee’s end.
Milwaukee may not want to depart with their franchise star, though they may be forced to. Rumors circulated over the summer that Antetokounmpo may request a trade, as the Bucks have been eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs for three consecutive years.
There are no indications that Antetokounmpo will be moved, but this is a hypothetical deal that should be considered if Milwaukee commits to a rebuild. This is also a great idea for Philadelphia, if they are in a win-now mindset.
