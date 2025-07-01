Here’s Where 76ers Rank as a LeBron James Trade Destination
On Sunday, LeBron James decided to pick up his $52.6 million player option to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers next season. James’ decision makes a trade easier to execute, as an acquiring team would have been hard-capped at the first apron. If the Lakers decide to build for the future, the 40-year-old superstar can waive his no-trade clause and agree to a mutual parting of ways.
CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn ranked all other 29 NBA teams as possible destinations for James. The Philadelphia 76ers were positioned at No. 16, in the ‘He probably wouldn't waive the no-trade clause’ category.
“Paul met with the 76ers when James was a free agent in 2018, but James just won't want to gamble the rest of his career on Joel Embiid's health. That's too much of a variable.”
For the 2024-2025 season, Joel Embiid was limited to 19 games due to injury. Teammate Paul George was also listed on the injury report over 40 games. As Quinn suggested, James would likely not waive his trade clause for a shaky chance that the 2023 MVP rekindles in 2026.
Quinn projected the Cleveland Cavaliers as James’ most likely trade destination.
“You were expecting someone else? All roads seemingly lead back to Cleveland. If James wants to leave Los Angeles, odds are, he'd be most comfortable doing so for another homecoming. The Cavaliers are a 64-win team that's well above the second apron. They're ready to win right now. They've only ever done so at the highest level with James... Put him, Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley on a team together in the weakest Eastern Conference in recent memory and they're probably storming to the Finals. I've explored the specifics of a James-to-Cleveland deal in much more depth here. The short explanation is: it's doable. It would be costly and require sacrifices on all sides, but if the parties want it to happen, it could.”
If James has championship ambitions towards the end of his career and the Lakers aren’t performing well, the Cavaliers are a realistic option. In the meantime, the 21-time All-Star will pursue his fifth championship with Los Angeles.
