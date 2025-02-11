All 76ers

Will Paul George Suit Up for 76ers-Raptors?

Paul George is expected to be available for the 76ers' matchup against the Raptors.

Feb 7, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) dribbles defended by Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot (8) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena.
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
As Paul George’s setback lingers, the veteran forward remains on the Philadelphia 76ers’ injury report heading into their Tuesday night game against the Toronto Raptors.

Fortunately for the Sixers, George doesn’t seem to be in danger of missing the action against Toronto. According to the injury report, George is available for the matchup on Tuesday.

As long as everything stays according to plan, George will appear in his fourth-straight game for the Sixers. Lately, he’s been playing through his setback, averaging 30 minutes of playing time.

After missing a stretch of games from late January into early February, George was back on the court for the Sixers to face the Miami Heat last week. He checked in for 32 minutes and struggled with his shot, making just three of his 11 field goal attempts for nine points.

Paul George
Feb 9, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma (18) during the second quarter at Fiserv Forum.

When the Sixers paid a visit to the Detroit Pistons to kickstart a two-game road trip, George accounted for 14 points on 60 percent shooting in the 13-point loss against the Pistons.

Over the weekend, the Sixers concluded their weekly slate with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. George attempted just eight shots, making half of his attempts. He scored 12 points while dishing out six assists and coming down with five rebounds. The Sixers struggled to overcome a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team, losing by eight points.

As George has dealt with multiple injuries this season, he has struggled to find consistency in his first year with the team. In 33 games, George is producing 17 points per game on 37 percent shooting from three. He is also averaging five rebounds and five assists.

Tuesday’s action is slated for a 7 PM ET tip.

