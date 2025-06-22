Will Sixers Prospect Ace Bailey Become NBA’s Shedeur Sanders?
This week, the Philadelphia 76ers were ready to welcome Ace Bailey to the City of Brotherly Love. Having the Rutgers star pay them a visit would’ve been a unique opportunity for the Sixers, considering the incoming rookie has yet to visit any NBA teams ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Everything was set for Bailey to spend time with key members of the Sixers’ organization, but the Rutgers star bailed. Late on Wednesday night, ESPN’s Jonathan Givony reported that Bailey canceled on the Sixers. Suddenly, everybody really began questioning Bailey’s strategy.
Some rumors suggested that Bailey wanted a pre-draft promise by the Sixers, who hold the third pick. Follow-up reports have argued against that.
Bailey’s pre-draft process has caused a lot of head-scratching as his moves have been mysterious. Many believe that Bailey’s unwillingness to meet with teams will cause him to drop. Could he become the NBA’s Shedeur Sanders this season?
While Bailey might slide down the board, NBA Insider Jake Fischer made it “clear” that NBA talent evaluators are “by no means likening Bailey's fate to what just happened in the NFL Draft with Shedeur Sanders.”
As a reminder, the former Colorado quarterback had a lot of buzz around his name during the pre-draft process, following his fourth college season. While Sanders was getting first-round hype based on his talent, the pre-draft process generated a lot of negative noise. Sanders wasn’t selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The second, third, and fourth rounds came and went without his name getting called.
With the 144th pick, the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders.
Since the early stages of the 2024-2025 NCAA season, Bailey was regarded as a top-three selection ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft. He no longer seems to be the favorite for the Sixers, who have been heavily linked to Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe lately.
If Bailey does slide indeed, the Rutgers star isn’t expected to go far. According to Fischer, an anonymous NBA scout made it clear that Bailey won’t fall into the 20s. With the draft just days away, most mock scenarios project that Bailey will remain in the top eight.