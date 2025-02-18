WNBA Expansion Update is Bad News for Philadelphia
It’s no secret the Philadelphia 76ers’ managing group would like to take part in forming an expansion team for the WNBA. As the league grows, creating an opportunity for more markets to have a franchise, the City of Brotherly Love would embrace a second hoops team to join the Sixers.
Soon, the WNBA could announce plans to bring a new East Coast team to the league. Unfortunately, Philadelphia is not expected to be the target location.
According to Sports Business Journal, Cleveland has a 90 percent chance of being named the next city for a WNBA franchise. The decision is expected to be announced “no later than March.”
Barring any unexpected changes before the announcement, Cleveland would become the third upcoming market to get in on the league. Does that eliminate Philly’s chances entirely? Not quite.
Per the report, the league is kicking around the idea of adding one or two more franchises to bring the total to 18 sometime soon. While nothing is guaranteed at this time, the “presumed leaders” for a new franchise or two are Philadelphia, Houston, Nashville, Detroit, and Miami.
“Philadelphia is likely another clear frontrunner, sources said, and indications are that when 76ers owner Josh Harris partnered with Comcast on a new arena in South Philadelphia, the priority was to house a WNBA team along with the Sixers and Flyers,” SBJ’s Tom Friend explained.
There is obviously a major appeal for Philadelphia. The Sixers will move forward on a new arena project, and they consistently placed in the top five for average attendance in the past five seasons, proving the market is strong.
However, Houston seems to have the strongest case at the moment. Also, markets like Houston, Detroit, Miami, and even Charlotte have a big advantage because the WNBA reportedly applied to trademark their former franchise names. A revival might be a better sell, especially when the league’s newest franchises are new brands.
Next season, the WNBA will debut the Golden State Valkyries. In 2026, a Portland franchise, along with the recently announced Toronto Tempo, will join the league officially.
