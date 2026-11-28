The Philadelphia 76ers traveled to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Friday night and they pulled out a commanding 111-87 victory to advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals for the first time in franchise history.

A plethora of players contributed to the victory for Philadelphia, but some were more impactful than others. Here's a look at the three Sixers players who left the biggest impression on the win over Indiana.

Anfernee Simons

Anfernee Simons has consistently provided the 76ers with offensive firepower off of the bench this season, and the win over Indiana was another example of that. Simons knocked down five 3-pointers and seven of his 15 total attempts from the floor over the course of the contest to finish with 19 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

After a couple of underwhelming performances from a scoring standpoint (he scored nine total points over the last two games), the Sixers were assuredly happy to see Simons get back on the right track in Indiana.

LeBron James

LeBron James continued a very positive trend against Indiana as he tallied over 20 points on 50 percent shooting for a fifth consecutive game. He scored 21 points while shooting eight of 13 from the floor against the Pacers. After a relatively slow start to the season, James is really rounding into form on the offensive end of the floor when it comes to his own scoring. He also added seven rebounds and six assists to round out the box score.

Perhaps the biggest factor in James' increased offensive output is his 3-ball. After struggling mightily early in the season from beyond the arc, James has connected on 11 of his 17 3-point attempts over the past three games.

Joel Embiid

After missing Philadelphia's last two games due to an illness, former NBA MVP Joel Embiid was back in the lineup for the Sixers on Friday night, and he turned in a respectable double-double. The big man led the Sixers with 11 rebounds and three steals, and he also added 14 points.

The numbers don't necessarily jump off of the page, but Embiid only needed to play 28 minutes in the game, as the Sixers maintained a large lead throughout the second half. It certainly wasn't one of his most memorable performances, but for the Sixers it was just good to have the big fella back out on the floor.

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