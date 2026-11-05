3 Most Eye-Catching Numbers From 76ers' 112-106 Win vs. Pistons

The Philadelphia 76ers avenged their loss to the Detroit Pistons last month with a 112-106 victory over the Pistons in Detroit on Wednesday night. It was the Sixers' eighth win in nine games to start the season, and they've quickly shot to the top of the standings in the Eastern Conference.

Here's a look at the three most eye-catching numbers for Philadelphia in its victory over Detroit.

89: Free throw percentage

As a team, the 76ers haven't been great from the foul line this season. They entered November shooting just 75 percent from the charity stripe, which was in the bottom third league-wide. But, they collectively stepped it up against Detroit. The Sixers converted 25 of their 28 free throw attempts in the game, which translates to 89 percent.

Joel Embiid led the way for the Sixers from the line, as he knocked down all 10 of his attempts. Similarly, Tyrese Maxey converted all six of his attempts. While they may not shoot 89 percent every night, there's no reason that the Sixers shouldn't be better from the line as a team moving forward.

4: Offensive rebounds for Detroit

Defensive rebounding has been a weak spot for the Sixers this season. Heading into the game against Detroit, they were allowing 13.1 offensive boards per game, which led to 19.0 second-chance points for opponents, which is the second-highest number in the entire league. But, against Detroit they allowed just four offensive rebounds over the course of 48 minutes, which translates to just one per quarter.

In a game that was ultimately decided by just six points, limiting the number of offensive rebounds and second-chance opportunities that they allowed was a huge factor for Philly.

30: Points scored by Jaylen Brown

For most of the season so far, Tyrese Maxey has been leading the way for the 76ers on the offensive end. But against Detroit on Wednesday night, it was Jaylen Brown who set the tone for the team offensively.

Brown started strong by scoring 23 points in the first half, and he finished the game with a season-high 30 points. It was an efficient 30, too, as Brown knocked down 11 of his 19 attempts from the field and three of five attempts from beyond the arc.

It was the most confident and decisive that Brown has looked in a 76ers jersey to this point, which is a promising sign for Philly.

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