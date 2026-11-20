The Philadelphia 76ers pulled out arguably their best win of the 2026-27 NBA season against the Magic in Orlando on Wednesday night. And that's not just my opinion, it's also the opinion of Sixers star forward LeBron James, who said as much after the game.

"We weathered the storm, and obviously they kept hitting us with haymakers," James said of Orlando. ". . . It's one of the better wins, probably if not the best win so far in the season."

So, what made the win so special for the Sixers? A few factors that bear a closer look.

76ers' depth propelled them to win in Orlando

A quick glimpse at the pregame injury report would go a long way towards answering that question. The Sixers were without a plethora of key contributors for the contest, but still found a way to come out on top.

Philly was without its top two scorers on the season in Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown, and they were also without their top reserve player in Dean Wade. These absences came in addition to the continued rehab of Adem Bona and Dominick Barlow, who have both been sidelined due to injuries.

The most encouraging aspect of the victory for the Sixers is that they were able to overcome those absences and pull out a win by getting key contributions from several underused bench pieces.

Anfernee Simons stepped into a starting spot for Philly for the first time this season and provided the same kind of spark and production that the team has come to expect from him off of the bench. He knocked down three of his seven attempts from beyond the arc and finished the game with 18 points, which is well above his season average.

Then there was Tacko Fall, who finally got the on-court opportunity that fans in Philly have been calling for. Fall played a season-high 10 minutes against Orlando and he was able to make an impact during that time by tallying three blocks, three rebounds and two points. It was a promising performance that could potentially lead to more opportunities for the two-way player.

Jabari Walker continued his string of productive performances, too, by scoring six points and grabbing five rebounds in 13 minutes. Walker has now scored at least six points and grabbed at least five rebounds in four consecutive contests for Philly. He's worked to cement a spot for himself in the team's rotation in the process.

Rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. also made the most of some increased opportunity on Wednesday night. He played a season-high 17 minutes in the game and responded with season-highs in points (10) and assists (2). The rookie was ready for the moment, and he even impressed James with his performance.

LeBron James on Labaron Philon Jr.: “He's our first round draft pick. So, he's not a guy that's afraid of the moment as well. So when his number was called, he came in, and gave us some big time minutes.” #Sixers pic.twitter.com/9aw7NfubIT — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) November 19, 2026

Being so shorthanded against Orlando may have been a blessing in disguise for the Sixers, as it forced head coach Nick Nurse to dig deeper into his rotation than he normally would, and several Sixers responded by showing that they're ready for more minutes.

A deeper bench and more players capable of contributing will only make the Sixers a more dangerous team as the season wears on. This is something that Nurse should keep in mind moving forward.

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