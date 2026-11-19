The 76ers entered Wednesday's contest against the Magic with some unfortunate injury developments, as Jaylen Brown, Dean Wade, and Tyrese Maxey were all ruled out ahead of tip-off. While Philadelphia pulled off an impressive victory over Orlando without those players, the focus turns back to the health of these three key contributors.

Fortunately for the Sixers, the signs around this injured trio are heading in a positive direction.

76ers appear to have dodged any major Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, or Dean Wade injury

Head coach Nick Nurse provided a major reason to ease any nerves with his postgame reveal that all three were held out more due to "an abundance of caution" rather than ailments that made them entirely unable to play.

Nick Nurse: “All three of those guys: Dean [Wade], Jaylen [Brown) and Tyrese [Maxey] were probably an abundance of caution situations.” — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 19, 2026

This draws an important distinction, as it hints these injuries are on the minor side, instead of something that could jeopardize their availability for the foreseeable future. That's particularly huge for Brown and Wade, considering they're nursing hamstring injuries, which are known to sometimes be tricky. The fact that it sounds like either could've played if necessary is a great indication of a quick return for both.

However, the promising outlook for these injured players doesn't stop there, as Philly now gets two off days following the Orlando game before facing the Bucks on Saturday.

That means Brown (ruled out ahead of Wednesday's clash) is looking at four full off days between when he last played (Monday at Brooklyn) and his next potential appearance against Milwaukee. Even Maxey and Wade, who didn't pop up on the injury report until the day of the Magic game, got to sit out an entire matchup and have two full off days to get back to 100%.

Additionally, as the Orlando victory showed, Philadelphia can be without several critical rotation members and still win by leaning on its deeper depth options. Considering the Sixers play the one-win, 14-loss Bucks next, there's definitely a world where Nick Nurse gives any of Brown/Maxey/Wade off on Saturday out of caution.

That's a golden opportunity worth taking advantage of, as an entire week between the Brooklyn game and next Monday's clash vs. the Blazers would set up this trio to fully recover and be primed to carry the load when they're back.

The 76ers' schedule next week is a lot more challenging, with 9-5 Portland on Monday, the surging 9-6 Heat on Wednesday, feisty 5-10 Pacers on Friday, and dominant 12-4 Rockets on Saturday. That only adds to the appeal of making one more rotation sacrifice by sitting Brown, Maxey, or Wade if they're even slightly less than 100% on Saturday, to be ready for what lies ahead.

So while the Sixers got a bit unlucky on the injury front this week, the worst case appears to have been avoided with all three players. And now, thanks to some schedule luck, they have the chance to give those guys the proper rest they need before facing some bigger tests next week.

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