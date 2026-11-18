If one thing is clear after the 76ers' first 15 games, it's that Nick Nurse is going to play the guys he trusts heavy minutes. Multi-dimensional forward Dean Wade has turned into one of those players, giving Nurse a Swiss Army knife who can defend all over while providing a little bit of shooting and playmaking.

However, Wednesday brought news that Wade suddenly has a new hamstring injury (tightness/soreness), putting his status in jeopardy for tip-off against the Magic.

The Sixers just made Dean Wade questionable for tonight’s game in Orlando. Left hamstring tightness / soreness. — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 18, 2026

Now, it seems to be on the minor end as far as hamstring issues go, considering he wasn't immediately ruled out like Jaylen Brown was for the Orlando matchup, and it's being labeled as tightness/soreness.

But the fact that it appears to be more related to day-to-day wear and tear only further calls into question Nurse's approach of riding his guys beyond what is necessary.

Dean Wade's hamstring injury should force Nick Nurse to rethink 76ers rotation strategy

It doesn't feel like a mere coincidence that Wade is now less than 100% after Nurse used him a ton over the past week. He's logged 35, 34, and 32 minutes in each of the past three contests; in the five previous games this month, he hadn't topped even 23 minutes and played as few as 17.

We cannot say the correlation led to causation here. And Nurse needed someone to step up as a starter with LeBron James and Joel Embiid missing one matchup each during this recent three-game stretch. But Philadelphia's head coach could've also spread the load across his deeper bench options to keep someone like Wade a tad fresher.

Monday's Brooklyn game was a golden opportunity for Nurse to dig deeper into his bench against a lowly opponent and steal a bit of extra rest for his main rotation. Instead, the Sixers went eight-deep like it was the playoffs, leaving fellow big man Tacko Fall to play just 19 seconds in a game that was lopsided early on.

Nurse could've even closed the gap between Wade's 32 minutes and Jabari Walker's 16 minutes to spread the workload in an effort to give the former some well-deserved rest after filling in for his missing starters as of late.

Wade's far from the only player whose use deserves scrutiny, either. Tyrese Maxey (36.1 mpg) is on track to be one of the league's leaders in minutes per game again, even though the Sixers have a first-round pick in Labaron Philon, who could help Maxey get a breather. The aforementioned Brown isn't far behind Maxey in mpg (34.6) despite his knee seeming to bother him in the early going, and now he's out with his own hamstring injury.

Then there's Nurse's stubbornness in terms of resting Joel Embiid, who's labored at times and hasn't looked 100%. Yet Philly keeps playing him in games the big man could take off to recharge, especially when there are off days following.

Several of the 76ers' injuries to this point are just plain bad luck. But Nurse isn't helping remedy the situation by running the remaining top-rotation options into the ground and refusing to give the likes of Fall or Philon more time.

Even if going deeper into the bench leads to a couple more losses throughout the year, having the most important guys as close to full strength as possible for the postseason is more than worth the sacrifice.

Get 76ers On SI straight to your inbox: sign up for our free newsletter here.