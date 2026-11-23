The first month of the 2026-27 NBA season is in the books, so it's time to turn the page for the Philadelphia 76ers. The first month featured some pleasant surprises for Philadelphia, as the Sixers quickly jumped to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

The Sixers will look to keep the momentum they established over the first month, but doing so might require adjustments. Here's a look at two ways Philadelphia's rotation could change in the second month of the season.

Less Bona, More Barlow

Dominick Barlow's return to the lineup will change things in a major way for Philly when it comes to the rotation in the second month of the season. Barlow made his season debut against the Milwaukee Bucks over the weekend and impressed. He tallied 12 points and four rebounds in just 11 minutes. His playing time should increase in the coming games as he works his way back into game shape.

The Sixers were forced to rely heavily on Adem Bona as the backup center behind Joel Embiid throughout the first month, until he was sidelined with a neck injury, and his play left much to be desired.

Moving forward, Barlow will be able to handle most of the minutes Bona got earlier in the season. He should basically supplant Bona as the backup big man behind Embiid, as he's a better finisher and a more versatile defender. Plus, Barlow can also play alongside Embiid at times, just as he did for stretches last season, which adds to his value in the rotation.

In addition to Barlow, Jabari Walker has excelled in Bona's absence over the past handful of games, and it appears as though Nick Nurse has grown increasingly comfortable giving Walker some on-court opportunity. Tacko Fall also had a promising performance against the Orlando Magic last week, and Nurse could look to integrate him a bit more, too.

With all these options, we should see less Bona in the second month than we did early on in the campaign.

An increased role for Labaron Philon Jr.?

As we move into the meat of the season, Nurse might want to slightly scale back the minutes per game for a few key contributors. The Sixers have three players in the top 15 in minutes per game in the NBA. Tyrese Maxey is sixth (36.1), Jaylen Brown is 12th (34.6), and VJ Edgecombe is 15th (34.3). The Sixers are the only team in the league with three players in the top 15 in minutes, which isn't ideal.

One way Nurse could cut back on Maxey and Edgecombe's minutes a bit would be to give a little more on-court opportunity to rookie guard Labaron Philon Jr. Nurse has been hesitant to give Philon too many minutes so far, which is understandable given Philadelphia's backcourt depth.

However, giving him more burn moving forward would be doubly beneficial, as it could aid Philon's growth and development while also providing a couple more minutes of rest for the guys ahead of him on the depth chart.

Philon played a season-high 17 minutes against the Magic last week and responded by hitting 4-of-5 shots from the floor for 10 points. He also added two assists and a rebound, rounding out his promising performance. Nurse should lean into him a bit more in the second month of the season.

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