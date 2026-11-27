With size and production remaining as issues for the 76ers among their current crop of centers, the team has to be open-minded to any solutions. One such option recently came available, as the Lakers released seven-footer Lawson Lovering, who is also two-way contract eligible.

After sitting on the open market for about two weeks, it was revealed by ESPN's Shams Charania on Friday that the Grizzlies are signing Lovering. However, this is just a 10-day pact, and that was only made feasible due to Memphis' string of injuries, granting them an injury hardship exception. So, in other words, Lovering probably won't stick around for long.

What makes this development even more relevant for Philadelphia? The fact they play the Grizzlies on Tuesday, Dec. 1, which falls perfectly within the timeframe of Lovering's temporary agreement.

The Memphis Grizzlies are signing 7-foot center Lawson Lovering to a 10-day contract via injury hardship exception, sources tell ESPN. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 27, 2026

This means the Sixers will (likely) get the chance to see a player they could sign in action before doing so in the coming days or weeks. That's a rare opportunity, considering most signings are based on a previous body of work and also take place in the summer.

Instead, as long as Memphis uses Lovering—and there's little reason not to if it sought him out while plagued by injuries—Philly can gather at least a slightly better idea of him as a player (and more if he's featured heavily), which could prove massive if the team does think he's a potential fit.

76ers should watch Lawson Lovering closely in their upcoming game vs. Grizzlies

Of course, there's no telling if Philadelphia is or has considered adding Lovering to the mix. But a partnership also makes sense for both sides.

From the Sixers' perspective, they don't seem keen on utilizing current two-way center Tacko Fall, and they're lacking size in the frontcourt outside of him, with the 6-foot-9 Dominick Barlow and 6-foot-7 Jabari Walker presenting matchups for bigger opponents (like the Blazers showed recently) to exploit.

With that context, Lovering could scratch two itches by bringing more to the table than the current two-way pool and being a potentially legitimate depth piece who's also seven feet. While little has been seen of Lovering at the NBA level, he did start off his career on a positive note with an 11-point, 11-rebound (plus a steal and block) outing for the Grizzlies this past February—and that's more than Fall has done in the pros for quite some time.

And for Lovering, he should jump at a two-way deal with the 76ers it was offered. He'd then have more security than hoping more 10-days come his way from various teams, plus there's a huge opportunity in Philadelphia with it being a priority to patch some of the center holes it's currently facing.

Lovering didn't get much of a fair shake in Los Angeles, signing with the Lakers on Oct. 28 and being waived less than two weeks later on Nov. 10. Meanwhile, the Sixers have shown they're willing to be patient, to some degree, by sticking with Fall so far despite very little progress in terms of his role. That aspect, along with being able to learn from Joel Embiid, should make this a more-than-alluring destination for the only 23-year-old.

The Sixers could always carry multiple centers on two-way contracts as well if they don't want to give up on Fall just yet. That'd mean letting go of either Caleb Love or Rayan Rupert, which may sting, but contenders have to make the hard choices in order to improve their standing.

Lovering may be off the market for now, but his latest stint with Memphis might not last very long. That could set up the 76ers to target him, especially if he looks good in their meeting on Tuesday.

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