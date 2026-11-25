The 76ers' center situation continues to be watched closely and judged harshly given the current deficiencies this group has. Having no clear answer at the main backup position would be an issue for any contender, but especially one that leans on Joel Embiid and needs to keep him fresh for the postseason.

As a result, the Sixers have to consider any big man who might become available. Philadelphia has a new player to keep tabs on, as the Bulls waived center Orlando Robinson on Tuesday.

Roster Update: We have waived C Orlando Robinson. pic.twitter.com/TB8tVijYV0 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 24, 2026

Notably, Robinson signed a two-year deal in the Windy City that was non-guaranteed, allowing Chicago to cut bait before he was locked into any salary for this year or another season after this one.

Though Robinson didn't suit up for the Bulls after joining them earlier this month, he likely has some appeal to the Sixers for several reasons, including the ever-important money aspect.

Orlando Robinson gives 76ers another potential center to add later this season

First, Robinson offers a strong physical presence at 6-foot-10 and 235 pounds, while also touting a 7-foot-4 wingspan. That gives him an advantage over the 6-foot-7 Jabari Walker and 6-foot-9 Dominick Barlow.

Sure, there are more towering options like Tacko Fall. But where Robinson has Fall, in particular, is recent production. This year in the G League, Robinson is averaging a healthy 15.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game. Last season, Robinson put up 22.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks.

Meanwhile, Fall has entered only five games for Philadelphia and logged seven total rebounds. Obviously, they carry more weight being in the NBA. But the fact that Nick Nurse has abstained from taking a much closer look at Fall suggests the big man is not long for this roster if he can't see an increase in minutes between Embiid's rest days and injuries that have rocked this position.

It's hard to say whether Robinson would earn Nurse's trust, but he's a fresh face who could provide a nice shot of new energy and size into the mix. He also has some promising NBA results to his name across four seasons, including averaging 6.9 ppg and 5.0 rpg over 17.5 mpg during the 2024-25 campaign.

Volviendo a hablar de Orlando Robinson, os dejo por aquí el mejor partido de su carrera.



44 puntos y 15 rebotes contra Stockton Kings el pasado mes de marzo. Un pívot potente, que puede abrirse, mucho trabajo en rebote ofensivo... pic.twitter.com/khLTPXhD3g — Javier Molero (@JavierMoleroo) November 24, 2026

Also adding to Robinson being a worthwhile flyer is the fact that he should be quite cheap to eventually bring in. Though the Sixers can't claim him off waivers right now due to cap constraints, he's likely headed toward becoming a free agent anyway, with zero NBA appearances this year. That makes him an option for Philly to sign in a couple of weeks when contracts become prorated, which will allow the Sixers to finally add a 15th player to the main roster.

Robinson doesn't have much leverage after signing a non-guaranteed contract with the Bulls and seeing it cut short in less than a month, so he should be more than happy to take a lesser deal with the 76ers. Additionally, on Jan. 5, 10-day contracts become available for teams to use, which offers another route for Philadelphia to give a big man like Robinson a trial run before any rest-of-season pact.

A trade still offers the clearest way for the 76ers to bring in a strong main backup and increase their upside at the position. That said, there's no guarantee a new arrival pans out or is acquirable for what Mike Gansey has to offer, so players like Robinson can't be completely ignored in free agency.

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