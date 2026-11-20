The moment many have been waiting for appears to be here, as there's momentum behind 76ers' big man Dominick Barlow making his season debut on Saturday. Barlow "trending towards" (per The Athletic's Tony Jones); his return will have side effects for several players, both good and bad.

Let's take a look at who's most impacted by Barlow taking the floor again.

Winner 1: Joel Embiid

Nick Nurse has asked a lot of Joel Embiid in the early going, with the backup center situation deteriorating. The star big man is averaging slightly more minutes than he did during an injury-shortened 2025-26 campaign, and he's only been given two off nights so far while sometimes not looking the healthiest.

However, Barlow's return should take a huge load off Embiid by giving the Sixers another big man who can make a real impact while bringing decent size (6-foot-9) to the table. Barlow logged 59 starts for Philly last season and provided a healthy 8.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He also had 13 total games with at least two blocks, including five showings with 3+ denials.

Barlow is not Embiid-lite, but he is a capable big who can fill in whenever the big fella needs a breather or could use a game off to stay fresh. That's not a luxury he's had over the first 16 games, and it only puts Philadelphia in an even better position to increase its championship potential.

Loser 1: Adem Bona

The aforementioned backup center issues reflect how disappointing Adem Bona has been in his trial run as Embiid's main reinforcement.

Bona's given Philly a few flashes of a promising role player, like his 13 rebounds and three blocks against the Pistons on Oct. 25, but the maddening mistakes and poor execution have dragged down whatever value the big man has for this team.

With Barlow returning, there's no longer any reason to lean heavily on Bona, as opposed to being forced to do so earlier in this campaign. That means fewer opportunities for the latter to prove he deserves minutes, which doesn't help his outlook with the 76ers if he already failed to capitalize on a larger runway.

Assuming Barlow raises the bar for backup center play in Philadelphia, Bona could be in even more danger of being replaced as a second- or third-string option off the bench, further hurting his future prospects.

Winner 2: Dean Wade

Dean Wade is not really a center, but he's still felt the impacts of the reduced backup depth at the position.

He's played an estimated 23% of his minutes at the five-spot this season, and the lack of strong rebounding when Embiid sits has put pressure on Wade to step up there, as evidenced by recent showings of 11 and nine boards in his last five outings. He's also been the primary player Nurse calls upon to fill in when a bigger starter is out, leading to an increase in minutes as of late.

However, Wade also recently picked up a minor hamstring injury, which doesn't feel like a coincidence given how much he's been asked to provide across numerous areas, especially the physical ones. Barlow coming back should ease some of that burden from Wade, allowing him to be more well-rested and giving the 76ers another spot starter who could take on heavier minutes to let Wade be at his best in spurts off the bench.

With Wade not exactly thriving on the offensive end, too, Barlow coming back to handle a lot of the dirty work can allow the former to get back into a better rhythm.

Loser 2: Tacko Fall

Barlow ramping up to return is an unfortunate turn of events for Tacko Fall, who's started to show some nice things, with Nurse forced to give him a chance. That said, it's clear the coaches don't really trust Fall on a nightly basis, given how little he's been used with Barlow, Bona, and Ariel Hukporti out due to injury.

Of course, Fall had his own injury to rehab from, which led to a delayed season debut. But five total appearances, with all but one being under five minutes of action, don't indicate that Fall is a player Nurse cares about developing.

Now, with Barlow back in the fold and Bona seemingly right behind him, the Sixers should have a return to normal of sorts in terms of the center rotation. Barlow does the heavy lifting, with Bona and/or Jabari Walker stepping in when needed at center.

Fall has some situational use, so this experiment isn't totally over, but it's also likely that he rots on the bench with Barlow back. Philly could (and should) explore other two-way bigs to replace Fall since he seems to be on pretty shaky footing.

Winner 3 and Loser 3: Jabari Walker

Jabari Walker benefits and loses some upside with Barlow back in the fold. On the latter front, Barlow offers more size than the 6-foot-7 Walker, and the former's ability to play both center and power forward directly overlaps with Walker as well.

Yet, Barlow's return also means the opposition will be more focused on what he brings to the table as the main backup. That allows Walker to fly under the radar a bit and possibly catch other teams by surprise with his energy.

If the Walker-as-a-center test went on much longer, opponents would surely figure out ways to neutralize his skill set and make him less of a factor than he's been. But with Barlow now taking up plenty of attention, Walker can find spots each night where he can make an impact as a secret weapon off the bench.

So, though it could mean fewer minutes for Walker, his effectiveness might remain the same and could even increase as a sleeper difference-maker.

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