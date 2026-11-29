Don't look now, but Philadelphia 76ers star forward LeBron James appears to have found his footing offensively.

James started his record-setting 24th season in the NBA, and his first season in Philly, (relatively) slowly on the offensive end of the floor. In the month of October, James averaged 16.4 points per performance while shooting 44 percent from the floor and an anemic 26% from long range. He scored over 20 points in just one of the five games that he played in October.

That trend continued into November, as James had added just one more 20-point performance heading into Philadelphia's matchup with the Orlando Magic on November18.

Then, something shifted.

James converted eight of his 16 attempts from the floor for 22 points in that game, and he hasn't looked back.

LeBron James's recent stretch should squash any lingering concerns

The Sixers have played five more games since that win over Orlando (before the loss to Houston on Saturday night), and James has tallied over 20 points while shooting over 50% from the field in all of those games. For those keeping track, that's five straight games with those numbers. During his appearances in that span, James has actually led the Sixers in scoring.

There could be several factors that have contributed to this uptick in production for James. At this point in the season, the 41-year-old is growing increasingly comfortable with his new team and teammates, and that has probably helped him settle into a rhythm of sorts. He's also probably just rounding into peak conditioning after a ramp-up period to start the season.

At nearly 42 years old, needing a little time to get going is understandable.

LeBron has found his stroke from beyond the arc

The biggest factor in James's increased offensive output is his three-point shooting. James couldn't buy a bucket from long range over the first month of the season, but the past few games have been a completely different story. It's like he suddenly remembered how to shoot after briefly forgetting; kind of like a "Space Jam" scenario.

James has shot 52.2% from long range over his past five games and a scorching 64.7% over his last three games. Before this current five-game stretch, he had converted just 10 of his 46 total attempts this season, which translates to just 21.7%.

The sudden jump has been enormous, and it helps to open up the rest of his game when opposing defenders have to play him for the three-point shot as opposed to sagging off him. Plus, it seems like James plays with an added layer of confidence, or swagger, when his shot is dropping.

James already impacts the game in so many other ways that it's just icing on the cake when his 3-point shot is dropping, too. But icing is a key component of a cake, and James is at his best—and most complete—when he's confident in his shot.

So, his marked improvement from long range is a very encouraging sign for both James and the Sixers, and it's something that the future Hall-of-Famer will aim to maintain as the season moves on.

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