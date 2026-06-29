With the start of NBA free agency quickly approaching, more possibilities have begun to surface for the Sixers.

A flurry of reports touched down on Sunday linking Philadelphia to multiple frontcourt players who are poised to enter unrestricted free agency on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET. The Sixers, who could have the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception (NTMLE) at their disposal, possess multiple avenues to improve this summer.

John Collins

Marc Stein and Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that John Collins is expected to receive interest from the Sixers, San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic in free agency.

Collins flew under the radar once the Atlanta Hawks dealt him to the Utah Jazz in July 2023. He spent two years in Utah before landing with the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-team deal in July 2025. The 28-year-old averaged 13.6 points on 55.2% shooting from the field and 5.3 rebounds per game this season.

He would be a decent addition to the Sixers if acquiring him does not require the full NTMLE. Collins would fit well as a cutter, especially alongside Joel Embiid. He can also stretch a defense, shooting 40.6% from 3-point range on 3.2 attempts this year.

But Collins’ faulty one-on-one defense could be problematic, as having two defensive weak links in the frontcourt with him and Embiid would be troublesome.

Sandro Mamukelashvili

Stein and Fischer also mentioned that Philadelphia continues to get connected to the top forwards who are to be available in free agency. That immediately made me think of one player: Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The 27-year-old is coming off the best season of his career, having notched 11.2 points on 52.3% from the field, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists with the Toronto Raptors. He is a versatile big who can start at the four or play backup center in instances—his primary role in Toronto.

Mamuhelashvili’s 38.7% from distance keeps defenses honest, and his passing chops could add interesting wrinkles to Philadelphia’s offense.

SIXERS FREE AGENT TARGET — Sandro Mamukelashvili



📝 11.2 PTS

📝 4.9 REB

📝 52.3% FG

📝 38.9% 3PT



Mamu played a key role off the bench this season in Toronto, and would be an awesome fit on the Sixers should he (likely) decline his player option. 👍 pic.twitter.com/wrwjuK0cci — Sleeper76ers (@sleeper76ers) June 10, 2026

He fills nearly all of the Sixers’ needs at power forward, and obtaining him may not be too good to be true. The Stein Line reported that Toronto is “bracing” for the forward to decline his $2.8 million player option, which he evidently outplayed.

Jock Landale

Don’t worry, the Sixers are not neglecting their backup center need, either. Mike Scotto of HoopsHype reported that Philadelphia, amongst multiple teams, is expected to be interested in Jock Landale.

He has developed into one of the league’s underrated reserve bigs, tallying 10.6 points on 51.5% shooting from the field, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game through stints with the Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies this year. Landale, with 2.7 offensive rebounds, excels at creating second-chance opportunities and is simply a playable big body—something Philadelphia’s frontcourt has lacked.

He would fulfill the Sixers’ basic needs and is also growing his shot, shooting 38.3% from downtown on a career-high 2.8 attempts. Philadelphia could use some of the NTMLE to acquire him, but it could also utilize the $5.478 million bi-annual exception. It all depends on the market that Landale will command.

2025-26 Jock Landale:



68 G (27 GS), 22.1 MPG



10.6 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 1.7 APG, 0.5 BPG, 0.5 SPG



8.1 FGA/G, 51.5 FG%



2.8 3PA/G, 38.3 3P%



5.8 ORB per 36 minutes pic.twitter.com/bf6sO21kzg — Adam Aaronson's clips (@SixersAdamClips) June 27, 2026

Collins and Landale join Dean Wade as players the Sixers reportedly have interest in before free agency. Philadelphia, at the moment, has maximized its flexibility by not having agreed on any new contracts with its free agents or accepted any team options.

That, of course, could be subject to change.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on X and Bluesky for the latest news.