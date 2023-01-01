Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and George Hill on the injury report for the game vs. Washington Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to play the Washington Wizards tonight at the Fiserv Forum. The Bucks have a couple of important players on the injury report again, and they will have to find production from the role guys.

Khris Middleton (knee) and Jrue Holiday (illness) are out for tonight's game versus the Wizards, while George Hill (illness) is questionable.

Middleton's return to the court has been lackluster as the 3x All-Star has only played in 7 games this season, recovering from a knee injury in last year's playoffs and wrist surgery in the off-season. Aside from being pretty rusty when on the floor (11.1 ppg, 32.5% FG, 26.8% 3PT), Khris will miss his 8th straight game, bringing a concern to the Bucks fans regarding his durability.

Jrue will be out once again with a non-COVID illness, as the point guard will take the time to rest up and get at 100% once again. Also, veteran George Hill is facing the same problem, but he could be suiting up tonight.

Projected starting five and rotational changes

PG: Jevon Carter

SG: Grayson Allen

SF: Pat Connaughton

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Brook Lopez

Mike Budenholzer will probably use this lineup once again, as it proved to be effective versus the Wolves. Carter is a great backup option and he will be especially needed tonight if both Holiday and Hill won't suit up.

Allen and Connaughton are the wing solutions, bringing in defense and outside shooting, while Bobby Portis Jr. remains a weapon from the bench, as coach Bud loves to bring in him as a difference maker, despite being one of the better players on the roster this season.

Also rookies MarJon Beauchamp and AJ Green got some solid minutes last time, and they could be in the rotation once again, as the two have proven to be contributable pieces for the team.