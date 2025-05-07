Breaking Down Bucks Future Draft Picks
The Milwaukee Bucks enjoyed an encouraging end to their generally underwhelming 2024-25 regular season. Milwaukee carried an eight-game winning streak into the playoffs, finishing with a respectable 48-34 record.
But even heading into the postseason, the Bucks were plagued by one very troubling issue: the health of nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard.
The 6-foot-2 Weber State product had been on the shelf for a month with a right calf deep vein thrombosis, more commonly known as a blood clot. Stunningly, he was ramping up to return to action as the postseason tipped off.
Lillard missed the first contest of Milwaukee's first round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers, but was back by Game 2.
He was clearly playing his way back into shape. Lillard struggled to score, averaging just 10.3 points on an abysmal slash line of .240/.188/.857, along with 6.0 assists (against 1.5 turnovers), 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in the two full, healthy games he played.
Milwaukee head coach Doc Rivers promoted swingman Gary Trent Jr. to a starting role, and Trent delivered offensively, picking up some of the slack in Lillard's stead. Trent connected on at least eight of his triple tries in two contests. During the Bucks' Game 3 win (their lone victory of the series), Trent and two-time MVP Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo each scored 37 points, a rare playoff feat for anybody.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Chase Big NBA Markets With Questionable Bucks Future
Ultimately, Lillard's health looms large over the rest of the Bucks' offseaosn.
The 34-year-old didn't last long against Indiana, tearing his Achilles tendon early into Game 4. He will now undergo a grueling rehab process, and will likely miss most or all of the 2025-26 season while drawing an exorbitant $52.1 million estimated salary.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Follow in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Footsteps
Milwaukee ultimately fell to Indiana in five games. The Bucks have now failed to emerge from the first round for three straight seasons.
Now, the general leaguewide assumption is that Antetokounmpo will request a trade away from the only NBA franchise he's ever known — if he ever wants at least a shot at another championship while still in his prime.
A big reason the Bucks don't seem to have any chance of winning it all with Antetokounmpo still on the roster, beyond the obvious Lillard issues, is Milwaukee's threadbare draft asset chest.
More Milwaukee Bucks News: Old Giannis Antetokounmpo Comments Resurface Amid Trade Rumors
The Bucks only have total control over one of their future first round picks through 2031 (it's the 2031 pick), by which point Antetokounmpo will be 36.
The Portland Trail Blazers have swap rights with Milwaukee in 2028 and 2030, while the Pelicans have swap rights with Milwaukee in 2026 and 2027. Milwaukee has future second round picks in 2025, 2026 (although it is top-55 protected via the Utah Jazz), and 2031.
That is currently the entire list of assets under the Bucks' control, and it would behoove newly-extended GM Jon Horst to retain all of that equity. None of the players not named Antetokounmpo will have much trade value, so there isn't really much of a path to obtain more draft picks without ditching the Bucks' best player and essentially resetting the roster.
More Milwaukee Bucks News:
Bucks Reportedly May Have Traded Damian Lillard If Not For Brutal Injury
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Clears the Air on Doc Rivers
Bucks' Doc Rivers Listed Among NBA's Worst Coaches in Player Poll
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Landing With Warriors
For more news and notes about the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.