Breaking Down Bucks Potential Trade With Warriors For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is playing as well as ever, but his team's upside looks pretty limited with 34-year-old point guard Damian Lillard expected to miss most or perhaps all of 2025-26 due to an Achilles tendon tear, rendering the pricey All-Star borderline untradeable.
This spring, Milwaukee was vanquished in the first round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season, and thanks to Lillard's health issues it seems likely that the team won't even be a major contender until at least 2026-27.
Appearing on ESPN's "Get Up," longtime NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Antetokounmpo was "openminded" about possibly being traded to a new team — and away from the only franchise he's ever known.
The Golden State Warriors would represent a fascinating landing spot for Antetokounmpo. After trading to acquire six-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler — often the bane of Antetokounmpo's existence in the playoffs — Golden State went from a fringe play-in squad to a major playoff threat, only falling in the second round after 11-time All-Star point guard Stephen Curry went down in Game 1 with a hamstring injury.
Could Antetokounmpo be flipped to a Golden State squad alongside Curry, Butler, and Draymond Green? Or would one of those other Hall of Famers need to be shipped out to Milwaukee in a deal?
Let's look at one hypothetical exchange that could work for both sides.
Bucks Receive: Draymond Green, Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, Brandin Podziemski (via a $7.2 million Traded Player Exception), Golden State's unprotected first round picks in 2027, '29, and '31, pick swaps in '26 and '28
Warriors Receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyler Smith
The Warriors would need to make many more moves to flesh out their roster after this deal, as they'd be left with just seven guaranteed contracts.
Beyond the draft picks, the big future-looking incoming pieces in this deal for Milwaukee would be Podziemski — who's still on a rookie-scale salary — and Moody. If the Bucks preferred restricted free agent Jonathan Kuminga's money, he could potentially be obtained in a sign-and-trade instead of Moody for likely a similar rate.
Green, 35, will be drawing a pretty reasonable $25.9 million contract in 2025-26, and has a player option for the next year. He could easily be traded to a third team later for further draft assets. After a surprisingly solid playoff run, Hield might have some trade value, too.
Ultimately, this is not the best haul Milwaukee could receive for Antetokounmpo. But a Big Three of Curry, Butler and Antetokounmpo would look pretty darn lethal, even in the talented Western Conference.
