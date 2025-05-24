Bucks Can Show Knicks Recipe to Take Down Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks have plenty of experience playing the Indiana Pacers in the playoffs. They have played them in the first round of the playoffs in each of the last two seasons.
Indiana eliminated the Bucks in each of those seasons, beating them in six games last year and in five games this year. It was obviously a disappointing result for them.
The New York Knicks are the latest team to struggle against the Pacers. They find themselves down 2-0 to the Pacers as the series heads to Indianapolis for Game 3 and Game 4.
Read more: Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Could Be Roster Casualty to Keep Giannis Antetokounmpo
Indiana has only lost to one team on the road this postseason, and that's the Bucks. Milwaukee can show the Knicks a thing or two about how to take down Indiana.
Milwaukee was able to win that game because they were able to slow down the Pacers. They didn't allow them to dictate the pace and get out in transition for easy buckets.
Of course, they were only able to do that in one game. It's not an easy thing to do when the Pacers have so many good players who can push the pace at an elite level.
New York needs to watch film of Game 3 to show what the Bucks were able to do to keep Indiana from running all over the court. That's what's happened in each of the last two games in Madison Square Garden.
More Bucks news: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Take New Turn With Intriguing Trade Package
Milwaukee has to figure out a way to beat the Pacers when next season starts. They are going to be the team to beat in the East, so they are going to need Giannis Antetokounmpo to stay in town in order to do that.
Whether or not Antetokounmpo is going to stay is still up in the air. He is one of the few players who is able to destroy the Pacers with his offense.
Not many teams have been able to slow the Pacers down. If the Knicks don't learn from Bucks, they will be the next Eastern Conference team to be eliminated.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Bucks Must Consider Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Garnett Situations Before Trading Giannis
Bucks Could Part With Damian Lillard to Land 3-Time All-Star
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.