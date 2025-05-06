Bucks Could Land All-Star in Mock Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks could undergo a massive overhaul this summer if their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo requests a trade. The talk will be all summer long about whether Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee for the foreseeable future.
Many expect Antetokounmpo to ask out of the city he's called home for over a decade after yet another early exit in the playoffs. A change of scenery is certainly in the cards for the Greek Freak, and if so, another Eastern Conference team could be calling for the two-time MVP.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report constructed four trades, one of which involved Antetokounmpo. This one has him moving across the board to Toronto for former All-Star Brandon Ingram.
Toronto Raptors receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton
Milwaukee Bucks receive: Brandon Ingram, RJ Barrett, 2025 first-round pick (top-two-protected), 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick and 2031 first-round pick.
Buckley mentioned why Milwaukee would pull the trigger on this deal.
"It sure feels like the dream is over, though Antetokounmpo's thoughts are the only ones that matter. He hasn't tipped his hand regarding his future, but he did recently , "If I am not able to help my team win a second ring, I'm letting down myself." If the Bucks can't convince him that another title run is possible with this team, then they'll have no choice but to see what the market has to offer.
"They could conceivably fetch even more than this, but it's still quite a package: four first-rounders and two building blocks in Ingram, a former All-Star who just averaged 20-plus points for the sixth straight season, and Barrett, the No. 3 pick of the 2019 draft who's another 20-plus-point scorer and has made significant strides with his efficiency and playmaking the last couple campaigns."
Trading Antetokounmpo is not ideal for the Bucks, but it may benefit them in the long run.
While Antetokounmpo could still be the best player on a championship team, that team may not be the Bucks. Milwaukee has very little to no resources to build a contender around Antetokounmpo.
The only answer would be to trade their big fish while he still has great value on the trade market.
Antetokounmpo’s tenure in Milwaukee may be nearing its conclusion, but with the offseason approaching, the situation remains fluid—and anything is possible in the months ahead.
