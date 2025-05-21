Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Appears at San Francisco Google Event Amid Trade Rumors
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recently touched down in Golden State Warriors country, as trade rumors swirl.
The two-time league MVP was spotted at a Google IO event in San Francisco on Tuesday, per Brian Tong.
Antetokounmpo's potential NBA fate has been the talk of the league lately, following nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard's Achilles tendon tear during the playoffs and a third straight first round defeat. No one would fault him if he requested a trade.
Could Antetokounmpo maneuver a trade to the Golden State Warriors?
The team doesn't have the asset base and bright young talent that clubs like, say, the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs could offer, but a Giannis-to-Golden State deal could help shore up the club's major size issues in the frontcourt.
What would a trade look like? Draymond Green would likely need to be in the deal for salary-matching purposes, although he'd almost certainly be moved in a subsequent deal to more of a win-now club. Jimmy Butler could also be flipped in an exchange, but he has emerged as, pretty clearly, the Warriors' second-best player behind 11-time All-Star Stephen Curry, not Green.
A new "Big Three" of Curry, Antetokounmpo, and Butler would be a formidable group, although how much longer the 37-year-old Curry and the 35-year-old Butler can keep performing like All-Stars remains to be seen. Both got hurt during the playoffs this year, an issue that will only be compounded as they age. If everyone is healthy, this could be quite the squad.
Talents like Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody would be the young pieces likely to be on the table for an Antetokounmpo trade, or perhaps Brandin Podziemski. The Warriors would also need to move every tradeable first round draft piece, plus pick swaps.
