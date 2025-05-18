Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Fuels Trade Rumors With Questionable Social Post
The Milwaukee Bucks are entering this offseason with a ton of questions to answer. But none are bigger than the future of star Giannis Antetokounmpo with the team.
Since the team was eliminated from the postseason, there has been a lot of speculation about whether Antetokounmpo would remain with the team. It has been reported that Antetokounmpo is considering all options and that he could be open to leaving Milwaukee.
While all these trade rumors go on, Antetokounmpo decided to do a random Q&A session on social media. When asked about where his favorite city to play was outside Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo responded.
"New York", he said.
This will certainly spark all sorts of rumors, as both the Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks have been rumored to be going after him. Fans will likely take this to mean that the Bucks star wants to go to New York, but in reality, he is likely messing with everyone.
Antetokounmpo also mentioned the Florida cities as places that make him happy, sparking rumors about the Orlando Magic and Miami Heat.
Most of this is likely Antetokounmpo just trolling on social media, or him just having some fun. Antetokounmpo is a big jokester, and this seems to be him entertaining himself with fans online.
If the Bucks do trade Antetokounmpo, it will be because he asked them to do so. Milwaukee isn't going to just get rid of the franchise cornerstone, but Antetokounmpo does want to win.
If the Bucks aren't able to provide him with a contending team any longer, Antetokounmpo could leave town. It remains to be seen where he will go, but it does seem that Antetokounmpo has a sense of humor with all the rumors going on.
Milwaukee will be looking for a large trade package if they were to move the star forward, and there are only a handful of teams that could meet that ask. But for now, Antetokounmpo's future with the club remains very much up in the air.
