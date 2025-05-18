Bucks Have Perfect Chance to Rebuild With This Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea
The Milwaukee Bucks are in a waiting game when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo. They are waiting for the forward to make a firm decision on his future as the summer begins.
Antetokounmpo could ask for a trade and opt to spend the rest of his career away from the Bucks after the team has lost back-to-back playoff series losses to the Pacers.
Antetokounmpo has not asked for a trade yet, but that could still happen. Even if the Bucks are going to try to do everything they can to convince him to stay, they still have to consider certain trade offers.
One potential trade would give the Bucks the perfect chance to rebuild on the fly without Antetokounmpo on the roster. It's a trade with the San Antonio Spurs in which they offer the second overall pick.
Milwaukee has a chance to get some great players in the draft if they are offered the second overall pick. There's a chance that the Bucks could also ask the Spurs for the 14th pick in the draft, too.
The Spurs could decide to go all in and trade for Antetokounmpo to pair him with Victor Wembanyama. If they do that, the Bucks are going to ask for as much as possible in return.
The goal for the Bucks in any trade that would include Antetokounmpo is going to be to get as much as possible. The last thing they want to do is do what the Mavericks did with Luka Doncic.
Of course, the goal is for Milwaukee to keep its franchise player. The only scenario in which they trade him is if he asks to be dealt to another team. Otherwise, they'll keep him, as they should.
Speculation will only grow wilder once the playoffs end. That's when all of the teams in the NBA will have an opportunity to assess their roster and what they might have to offer in a trade for Antetokounmpo.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game.
