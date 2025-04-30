Bucks Notes: Roster Changes Come Up Short, Giannis Trade Proposal, More
Despite a valiant performance, the Milwaukee Bucks came up short against the Indiana Pacers, losing Game 5 119-118 as well as the series. This means that the Bucks are officially out of the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks' Kyle Kuzma Demoted for Game 5
Despite losing Game 5, this was the best performance by the Bucks so far. This was largely because of roster changes, specifically benching Kyle Kuzma and Brook Lopez. Both players were averaging about six points per game.
Instead, the starting five were Giannis Antetokounmpo, Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, and Bobby Portis Jr. This was a massive improvement, marking the first time that every member of the starting five actually scored in the double digits.
Former NBA All-Star Pitches Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade to Title Contender
With the Bucks getting knocked out of the playoffs, the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors and pitches are sure to follow. One such proposal has Milwaukee sending the two-time NBA All-Star to a championship contender in the Western Conference.
However, it's hard to think that the Bucks would want to get rid of arguably the greatest player in franchise history. This season, Antetokounmpo has averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 total rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game across 67 games.
Carmelo Anthony Slams Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
Despite multiple people wanting to talk Giannis' future once his contract is up, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony believes that trading The Greek Freak is an awful idea, especially since it would mean that the Bucks would have to completely start over. It would be in the team's best interest to keep the talented power forward.
