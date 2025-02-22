Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Shockingly Ejected from Wizards Game
Nine-time All-Star Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out late into the fourth quarter of his team's road tilt against the lowly Washington Wizards.
The 6-foot-11 big man was given the axe after recording his sixth foul, against Washington small forward Kyshawn George, with just 3:36 left in regulation.
Antetokounmpo, who had been playing on a minutes limit anyway in just his second game back from a six-contest calf injury, finishes with 18 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 6-of-11 shooting from the free throw line, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in just 19:18.
The Bucks are without 30-plus-year-old backcourt starters Damian Lillard and Taurean Prince on the second night of a back-to-back slate.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks Surprisingly Rule Damian Lillard Out for Clash vs Wizards
Sixth man power forward/center Bobby Portis is also sitting out for the second of 25 games due to a league suspension.
More Milwaukee Bucks: Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Reacts to Bobby Portis' Massive Suspension
On Thursday night, with Lillard and Prince both available, Milwaukee survived the L.A. Clippers at home, 116-110, to improve to a 30-24 record on the year.
Despite those three big absences, it seemed likely they would be able to win a "gimme" encore road matchup against the 9-45 Wizards on Friday. That certainly hasn't been the case so far.
This resilient squad boasts talented young frontcourt pieces in No. 2 draft pick Alex Sarr and swingman Corey Kispert, but proud veterans like ex-Bucks All-Star wing Khris Middleton, former Defensive Player of the Year guard Marcus Smart, and former Golden State Warriors champion guard Jordan Poole.
The Wizards have gone on a 14-1 run across the last four minutes, and have shaved the Bucks' lead to just two points, 100-98, with a shade over two minutes remaining. The Bucks had previously led by as many as 15 points. Milwaukee was still pacing Washington by nine points heading into the fourth frame.
Milwaukee has missed its last six shots.
Poole and Middleton have propelled this surprise late charge. Head coach Doc Rivers responded to the Wizards' surprise run by inserting 7-foot-1 sharpshooting center Brook Lopez back into his closing unit.
The Bucks are just 12-11 in clutch games (games within margins of five points or fewer in the final five minutes of regulation or overtime) heading into this Wizards clash. Although Milwaukee ranks fifth in the league in clutch defense, the club ranks a grisly 29th in clutch offense.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks Head Coach Doc Rivers Not a Finalist for 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame
Milwaukee All-Star Guard Damian Lillard Announces $25K Scholarship for Students in Bay Area
Veteran Guard Could Be Option for Bucks on Buyout Market
For more Bucks news, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.