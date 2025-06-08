Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Market Reportedly Taking Shape
The Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a big offseason, and a lot of it will be centered around star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. There have been all sorts of rumors around whether Antetokounmpo will ask out of Milwaukee, and trade speculation has started.
More Bucks news: Flashy Trade Idea Has Bucks Land Unbelievable Haul For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Multiple teams have been heavily linked with Antetokounmpo in potential deals, but nobody really knows whether he is available. But in a new update on the trade rumors, it seems that teams are gearing up for the chance to land him.
According to a report from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, "every" team has called the Bucks about a possible trade for Antetokounmpo.
If Antetokounmpo becomes available, it seems that Milwaukee could have a long list of trade offers to sort through. This notion isn't overly surprising since Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the entire NBA.
But in reality, there will only be a small handful of teams that can seriously make a push to land the former MVP. This is due to the large trade package that Milwaukee will ask for him in return, and Antetokounmpo's own desire in where he could be traded.
More Bucks news: Pat Connaughton Reportedly Makes Major Decision on Bucks Future
There also seems to be more skepticism of late that Antetokounmpo will even be available. According to Fischer, teams aren't confident that Milwaukee will move the star forward.
"Of late, I'd say that that confidence has been replaced with skepticism. To a man, from talking to agents, team executives, whoever, there is not a lot of belief right now at this juncture. It's only June 5th—anything could happen—and I've been told all along that if there is a decision, a formal decision made to shut or open the door on trade conversations for Giannis this summer, that it would likely happen closer to the end of June and when the offseason really, really begins.", Fisher said.
It remains unknown whether Antetokounmpo will leave the Bucks, but Fischer is reporting what the sense around teams has been
Whether Antetokounmpo moves on from the Bucks or not, Milwaukee has a lot of work to do this summer. This roster isn't in a place of true contention, and the front office will need to make some major changes before next year.
More Bucks news:
New Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Takes Completely Different Turn
Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Major Warning About Leaving Bucks
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Continue to Overlook One Perfect Suitor
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.