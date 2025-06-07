Bucks Rumors: New Giannis Antetokounmpo Update Takes Completely Different Turn
All the talk around the Milwaukee Bucks has been about what the team will do with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Trade speculation has been flying about since the Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs, but nobody fully knows what is going on.
More Bucks news: Flashy Trade Idea Has Bucks Land Unbelievable Haul For Giannis Antetokounmpo
Antetokounmpo has not flat-out said that he wants out of Milwaukee, but many have speculated that it could happen. There have been all sorts of rumors around Antetokounmpo, but a new update seems to be throwing some cold water on the trade talk.
According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, there is now some real skepticism about Milwaukee trading away the star forward.
"Of late, I'd say that that confidence has been replaced with skepticism. To a man, from talking to agents, team executives, whoever, there is not a lot of belief right now at this juncture. It's only June 5th—anything could happen—and I've been told all along that if there is a decision, a formal decision made to shut or open the door on trade conversations for Giannis this summer, that it would likely happen closer to the end of June and when the offseason really, really begins.", Fisher said.
"But I'd say for now, for now, talking to people around the league, the assessment and the expectation is that they're going to believe it when they see it—that someone who has valued being the franchise face, that the central lynchpin of the Bucks franchise, is going to want to play somewhere else."
More Bucks news: Wild Theory Has Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Joining Jason Kidd
Once the entire Antetokounmpo situation plays out, Milwaukee will have a clearer path to building the offseason. If Antetokounmpo wants out of Milwaukee, that will be the central focus until a deal is done.
But if he stays with the team, then the front office will have a lot of work to do in order to build a contender. The Bucks have multiple different options to go with this offseason, but everything remains on hold until the Antetokounmpo issue gets figured out.
More Bucks news:
Giannis Antetokounmpo Receives Major Warning About Leaving Bucks
Bucks Encouraged to Part With Giannis Antetokounmpo For Emerging All-Star
Bucks' Damian Lillard Responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma Trade Drama
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.