Bucks Insider Predicts Risky Myles Turner Move Could be 'Steal' This Year
The Milwaukee Bucks revamped their center position in a way few saw coming.
Longtime fixture Brook Lopez was not re-signed (he ultimately inked a deal with the Los Angeles Clippers). In replacing "Splash Mountain" as he was affectionately referred to for years, the Bucks ended up landing Myles Turner out of thin air.
The ex-Indiana Pacers star was coming off a Finals appearance with the only team he had played for throughout his NBA career to date. No one expected Turner to sign with rival Milwaukee considering the hatred both teams mutually have for one another. The Bucks clearly wanted Turner in the worst way — as Damian Lillard was let go thus paving the way for Turner to play alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo.
While some are skeptical as to the financial commitment made to Turner, Brian Simpson of Forbes believes that this could end up being a very good move for the Bucks moving forward — going as far to say that Turner may end up being a 'steal' when it's all said and done.
"To make room for him, the Bucks waived and stretched Damian Lillard, a move that’ll keep Lillard on the books for about $22.5 million annually through 2030. Critics have panned the decision, but Milwaukee clearly believes Turner is the better long-term fit alongside Giannis.On paper, Turner is a seamless partner for Antetokounmpo. Offensively, he can space the floor, knock down threes, and hit mid-range jumpers, which pulls opposing rim protectors out of the paint. Defensively, he’s still one of the better shot-blockers in the league, even if his block numbers have dipped slightly in recent seasons.I f his pairing with Antetokounmpo clicks, this move could end up looking like a steal."
Simpson does bring up some salient points. From a fit standpoint, Turner is effectively a younger, more mobile Lopez with slightly worse shot-blocking metrics though a higher upside as a consistent offensive performer.
Turner's ability to space enables Antetokounmpo to have a clear runway down the lane. The switchability both players possess is elite, and the length offered by this pairing figures to be a major deterrent for anyone trying to score in the paint.
