Bucks Notes: Blockbuster Trade Idea, Giannis Trade Update, Ex-Bucks Star Could Get Bought Out
The Milwaukee Bucks are a couple of months away from returning to the NBA court, but they remain one of the more interesting teams in the league.
Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's future remains unknown, and new reports are circulating about whether a potential trade demand will come.
For now, Antetokounmpo is a Buck, and as the preseason and training camp near, it looks more likely he stays for the start of the season.
Ultimately, the team's performance and viability as a contender will dictate his landing spot.
The organization could end up dealing for another star guard that might hit the market — an area where the team needs the most work.
Finally, a former Buck could hit the market as a potential buyout looms likely. Champion Khris Middleton and his future with the Washington Wizards is up in the air.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Milwaukee Bucks news:
