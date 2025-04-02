Bucks Notes: Damian Lillard Update, Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors, More
The Milwaukee Bucks have had a bit of an unlucky streak, losing six of their last 10 games. This has caused fans to raise concerns over the team's prospects in the NBA playoffs.
This is largely because star guard Damian Lillard has been missing due to suffering from a blood clot. Lillard is an absolutely necessary part of the Bucks roster, averaging 24.9 points, 7.1 assists, 4.9 total rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game across 58 games.
Despite providing an unfortunate update about Lillard, co-owner Wes Edens remains optimistic that Milwaukee can still make a playoff run.
On top of all this, an NBA insider has reported that many teams are keeping an eye on two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially the Brooklyn Nets.
Here is all the latest news you need to know about the Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks' Wes Edens Reveals Disappointing Update on Damian Lillard Blood Clot
East Squad Has Set Their Sights on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo This Summer
Bucks' Current Skid Sparks Concern for Their Playoff Chances
Bucks Set to Face a Shorthanded Suns Squad
Suns Star Kevin Durant Downgraded Ahead of Bucks Matchup
Bucks Reveal Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status Ahead of Suns Match