Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Accomplishes ‘Biggest Success,’ Milwaukee Roster Red Flags, More
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo made a bold claim of his third-place medal in Eurobasket, stating it was the "biggest success of my life."
"I've experienced everything in my life," Antetokounmpo said. "I never speak. I'm not fake. I don't like being famous. I love basketball. And that medal is the biggest success of my life. Nothing beats the feeling when you represent your country. This result is a relief for me."
ESPN's Kevin Pelton believes the Bucks' roster is raising some red flags before even playing a game.
Pelton stated the biggest issue the Bucks have is the lack of ability among their point guards. Kevin Porter Jr., Ryan Hollins and Cole Anthony are the three contenders for the starting spot in the fall.
