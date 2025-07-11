Bucks Zone

Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on Future, Talks Playing for New York, More

Aaron Coloma

Apr 29, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) defends during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's name has circled around the league during the offseason, and the forward finally came out and stated his intent to remain with the team which drafted him... kind of.

“Probably," he told IShowSpeed when asked if he's going to stay in Milwaukee. "We’ll see. I love Milwaukee.”

In the same encounter, Antetokounmpo commented on the potential of playing in New York Knicks at some point in his career, though he didn't seem very interested in the prospect of switching.

"A lot of people have tried to convince me to play there (in New York), but nah," Antetokounmpo said.

In other news, the Indiana Pacers head coach reacted to losing center Myles Turner to the Bucks, and anonymous executives don't believe in the Bucks' chances of winning the East this season.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):

