Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Breaks Silence on Future, Talks Playing for New York, More
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo's name has circled around the league during the offseason, and the forward finally came out and stated his intent to remain with the team which drafted him... kind of.
“Probably," he told IShowSpeed when asked if he's going to stay in Milwaukee. "We’ll see. I love Milwaukee.”
In the same encounter, Antetokounmpo commented on the potential of playing in New York Knicks at some point in his career, though he didn't seem very interested in the prospect of switching.
"A lot of people have tried to convince me to play there (in New York), but nah," Antetokounmpo said.
In other news, the Indiana Pacers head coach reacted to losing center Myles Turner to the Bucks, and anonymous executives don't believe in the Bucks' chances of winning the East this season.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Has 6-Word Response Regarding Future in Milwaukee
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Thoughts on One Day Playing in New York
Bucks News: Pacers HC Rick Carlisle Reacts to Losing Myles Turner
Anonymous Executives Don't Expect Bucks to Win East Despite Active Offseason
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.