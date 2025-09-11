Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Disrespect, Myles Turner Pressure, Ex-Buck Could Join Knicks
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was disrespected in a recent players ranking from an NBA insider. There is a serious case to be made for the Greek Freak to climb much higher on the list.
In other news, pressure is being put on Bucks newcomer Myles Turner as an insider recently labeled him as the difference between a first-round exit and a deep playoff run. The big man inked a four-year, $108.9 million deal this offseason, and Milwaukee waived Damian Lillard in order to make the money work.
Finally, a former Bucks standout is being targeted by the New York Knicks in free agency. The former Rookie of the Year has a murky injury past, but is reportedly on the radar of the contenders.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
